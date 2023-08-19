Ridgeland man arrested for criminal sexual assault of a minor
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A Ridgeland man has been arrested for sexual assaulting a minor.
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 42-year-old Silverio Caceres Friday after the agency received a report of a sexual assault on a minor.
After further investigation, deputies were able to obtain a warrant for Caceres’ arrest.
Caceres was taken to the Jasper County Detention Center and charged with first degree criminal sexual assault of a minor under the age of 11-years-old.
A judge denied bond for Caceres.
Officials say this investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.