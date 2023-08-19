SPD fallen officer Corporal Doug Herron laid to rest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Family, friends, and community leaders gathered in Savannah to honor the life of Corporal Doug Herron Saturday.

Herron died after a medical emergency while on an off-duty assignment.

He served in the Police Department for more than 35 years. Herron’s funeral service was held at Calvary Baptist Temple this.

Those who loved him spoke about his life, and the impact he leaves behind on Savannah. As a part of Saturday’s ceremony Chief Lenny Gunther promoted Herron to Sergeant.

“For me as Chief, to be able to promote him to sergeant is a great honor. Not only to myself, but for his family and for members of the police department. It’s our way of giving back to him for the 35 years he dedicated to our department and the city,” Chief Lenny Gunther said.

Following the service, the police department led a procession from the church to Fox and Weeks funeral home.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.