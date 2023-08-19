Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

SPD fallen officer Corporal Doug Herron laid to rest

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Family, friends, and community leaders gathered in Savannah to honor the life of Corporal Doug Herron Saturday.

Herron died after a medical emergency while on an off-duty assignment.

He served in the Police Department for more than 35 years. Herron’s funeral service was held at Calvary Baptist Temple this.

Those who loved him spoke about his life, and the impact he leaves behind on Savannah. As a part of Saturday’s ceremony Chief Lenny Gunther promoted Herron to Sergeant.

“For me as Chief, to be able to promote him to sergeant is a great honor. Not only to myself, but for his family and for members of the police department. It’s our way of giving back to him for the 35 years he dedicated to our department and the city,” Chief Lenny Gunther said.

Following the service, the police department led a procession from the church to Fox and Weeks funeral home.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alshanae Collins
Suspect arrested for shooting hotel clerk on Fort Argyle Road
Benedictine, Jenkins High game ended early due to disruptions caused by TikTok challenge, according to school system
Police still searching for suspect in hit-and-run that hospitalized Savannah woman
FinanceBuzz says it is looking for the ultimate road trip warrior to taste and rate iconic...
Get paid $1,000 to taste road trip snacks from Buc-ee’s: ‘We want to pay you’
Homeless court coming to Chatham County

Latest News

THE News at 6 Saturday
SPD fallen officer Corporal Doug Herron laid to rest
Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Bulloch County.
2 dead after single-vehicle crash in Bulloch Co.
Benedictine, Jenkins High game ended early due to disruptions caused by TikTok challenge, according to school system
Silverio Caceres
Ridgeland man arrested for criminal sexual assault of a minor