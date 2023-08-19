TikTok challenge causes Benedictine, Jenkins football game to be canceled, according to school system

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The season opening football game between Benedictine and Jenkins High School was canceled Friday night for the second straight year.

According to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, the game was canceled in the third quarter after off-field disruptions began around halftime.

The school system said preliminary information suggests that the disruptions were started because of a TikTok challenge. The challenge is supposed to create the impression of a large, chaotic event.

The school system said there was never a stadium-wide threat at any time. However, multiple agencies did decide to end the game early has a safety precaution.

In part of a statement, SCCPSS said, “SCCPSS seeks to ensure a safe, orderly environment at all events that involve students, staff and families and does not condone disruptive behavior that compromises safety.”

In 2022, the same game was canceled after someone believed they heard gunshots. Police said that a gun was never fired and no one was injured in that incident.

