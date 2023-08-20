2 people in critical condition after crash in Bryan Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are in critical condition after a crash in Bryan County Saturday.

Troopers say a single vehicle was traveling north on Page Road in Bryan County when the driver lost control causing the vehicle to overturn.

There were five people in the car and two of the them were ejected from the vehicle.

The passengers in the car are juveniles and the driver is 17.

No names have been released and the crash remains under investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.