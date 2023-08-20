Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

2 people in critical condition after crash in Bryan Co.

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are in critical condition after a crash in Bryan County Saturday.

Troopers say a single vehicle was traveling north on Page Road in Bryan County when the driver lost control causing the vehicle to overturn. 

There were five people in the car and two of the them were ejected from the vehicle. 

The passengers in the car are juveniles and the driver is 17.

No names have been released and the crash remains under investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benedictine, Jenkins High game ended early due to disruptions caused by TikTok challenge, according to school system
Alshanae Collins
Suspect arrested for shooting hotel clerk on Fort Argyle Road
Police still searching for suspect in hit-and-run that hospitalized Savannah woman
FinanceBuzz says it is looking for the ultimate road trip warrior to taste and rate iconic...
Get paid $1,000 to taste road trip snacks from Buc-ee’s: ‘We want to pay you’
Homeless court coming to Chatham County

Latest News

Doug Herron
SPD fallen officer Corporal Doug Herron laid to rest
Savannah police investigating after man found dead on Abercorn and Victory Dr.
THE News at 6 Saturday
SPD fallen officer Corporal Doug Herron laid to rest
Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Bulloch County.
2 dead after single-vehicle crash in Bulloch Co.