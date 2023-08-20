Body found on Clyo Kildare Road in Effingham County
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A body was found on Clyo Kildare Road in Effingham County on Sunday morning.
According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, deputies discovered a male body with a gunshot wound around 7 a.m.
At this time, investigators are unsure if the shooting occurred where the body was found.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
