Body found on Clyo Kildare Road in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A body was found on Clyo Kildare Road in Effingham County on Sunday morning.

According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, deputies discovered a male body with a gunshot wound around 7 a.m.

At this time, investigators are unsure if the shooting occurred where the body was found.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

