Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into the rest of your Sunday night, I’ll look for rain chances to diminish quickly after sunset as temperatures drop in the mid to upper-70s through tomorrow’s start. That’s also when we could see a few patches of dense fog around the area.

Luckily, this should clear out relatively quickly. Throughout the day, I’ll look for primarily sunny skies as highs warm into the mid to lower-90s for most. However, it’ll still “feel like” it is closer to 100 degrees for most.

The only relief will be in the form of a few pop-up showers and weak storms closer to the coast through the mid-afternoon hours. By the later afternoon/early evening, these chances should become more isolated as they push into our inland areas.

Throughout the next week, these will be the majority of what our daily rain chances should look like. During this time, our “feels like” conditions will continue to be worse during the first half of the week.

Then, we’ll look for more rain chances to start building in during the second half of next weekend. Once the large area of high pressure finally breaks down again. Plus, we’ll continue to keep updated on everything tropical each day as more named storms begin to start turning up in the Atlantic.

