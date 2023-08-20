Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

Monday, I’ll track starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower-70s for most, while highs depend on where we see rain after noon.
By Dylan Smith
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into the rest of your Sunday night, I’ll look for rain chances to diminish quickly after sunset as temperatures drop in the mid to upper-70s through tomorrow’s start. That’s also when we could see a few patches of dense fog around the area.

Luckily, this should clear out relatively quickly. Throughout the day, I’ll look for primarily sunny skies as highs warm into the mid to lower-90s for most. However, it’ll still “feel like” it is closer to 100 degrees for most.

The only relief will be in the form of a few pop-up showers and weak storms closer to the coast through the mid-afternoon hours. By the later afternoon/early evening, these chances should become more isolated as they push into our inland areas.

Throughout the next week, these will be the majority of what our daily rain chances should look like. During this time, our “feels like” conditions will continue to be worse during the first half of the week.

Then, we’ll look for more rain chances to start building in during the second half of next weekend. Once the large area of high pressure finally breaks down again. Plus, we’ll continue to keep updated on everything tropical each day as more named storms begin to start turning up in the Atlantic.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benedictine, Jenkins High game ended early due to disruptions caused by TikTok challenge, according to school system
Savannah police investigating after man found dead on Abercorn and Victory Dr.
Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Bulloch County.
2 dead after single-vehicle crash in Bulloch Co.
Police still searching for suspect in hit-and-run that hospitalized Savannah woman
2 people in critical condition after crash in Bryan Co.

Latest News

Monday, I’ll track starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower-70s for most, while highs...
Dylan's Sunday Forecast
THE News at 11 Saturday
Jamie's 11pm Forecast
THE News at 6 Saturday
Jamie's 6pm Forecast
Jamie’s Saturday WX Forecast 08-19-2023