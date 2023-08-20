Happy 104th Birthday Leopold’s Ice Cream

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A century old business in savannah blew out its candles, or custards Saturday.

Leopold’s Ice Cream celebrated its 104th Birthday.

The birthday block party featured face painting, games, live music, food trucks, and *lots* of sweets.

Leopold’s handed out one-dollar scoops of ice cream along with free cupcakes and cake.

An employee says it’s been great seeing the community come out and support the local staple.

“Just to keep the love alive and the passion in this. to know that ‘hey, we’re here and we’re here to stay. we’ve been here for 104 years and we’re hoping to be here for another 104 and beyond,” Shana Welling said.

Staff with Leopold’s say they’re looking forward to more years of delicious treats to come.

