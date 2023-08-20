Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Happy 104th Birthday Leopold’s Ice Cream

Happy 104th Birthday Leopold’s Ice Cream
Happy 104th Birthday Leopold’s Ice Cream(WTOC)
By Anna Black
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A century old business in savannah blew out its candles, or custards Saturday.

Leopold’s Ice Cream celebrated its 104th Birthday.

The birthday block party featured face painting, games, live music, food trucks, and *lots* of sweets.

Leopold’s handed out one-dollar scoops of ice cream along with free cupcakes and cake.

An employee says it’s been great seeing the community come out and support the local staple.

“Just to keep the love alive and the passion in this. to know that ‘hey, we’re here and we’re here to stay. we’ve been here for 104 years and we’re hoping to be here for another 104 and beyond,” Shana Welling said.

Staff with Leopold’s say they’re looking forward to more years of delicious treats to come.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benedictine, Jenkins High game ended early due to disruptions caused by TikTok challenge, according to school system
Alshanae Collins
Suspect arrested for shooting hotel clerk on Fort Argyle Road
Police still searching for suspect in hit-and-run that hospitalized Savannah woman
FinanceBuzz says it is looking for the ultimate road trip warrior to taste and rate iconic...
Get paid $1,000 to taste road trip snacks from Buc-ee’s: ‘We want to pay you’
Homeless court coming to Chatham County

Latest News

THE News at 4:30
Groundbreaking for new recreation complex in Garden City
Groundbreaking for new recreation complex in Garden City
13th annual Tasting Statesboro
13th annual Tasting Statesboro raises $39,000 for the United Way
Homeless court coming to Chatham County