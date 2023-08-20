Savannah High loses hard-fought battle against Josey, Bluejackets show signs of growth under Tolliver

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah High fell to Josey, 28-26 in the Bluejackets’ season opener on Saturday.

In Anthony Tolliver’s first game as head football coach of Savannah High, his group showed a ton of heart resiliency all the way until the final whistle.

The Bluejackets led 18-14 at halftime, but Josey gained momentum midway through the third quarter and into the fourth. Trailing by two points late in the fourth quarter, Savannah High had two possessions with under three minutes left to play come up just short.

Savannah High next plays on the road at Academy of Richmond County (Augusta) on Friday, 8/25 at 7:30 PM.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.