Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Savannah High loses hard-fought battle against Josey, Bluejackets show signs of growth under Tolliver

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah High fell to Josey, 28-26 in the Bluejackets’ season opener on Saturday.

In Anthony Tolliver’s first game as head football coach of Savannah High, his group showed a ton of heart resiliency all the way until the final whistle.

The Bluejackets led 18-14 at halftime, but Josey gained momentum midway through the third quarter and into the fourth. Trailing by two points late in the fourth quarter, Savannah High had two possessions with under three minutes left to play come up just short.

Savannah High next plays on the road at Academy of Richmond County (Augusta) on Friday, 8/25 at 7:30 PM.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benedictine, Jenkins High game ended early due to disruptions caused by TikTok challenge, according to school system
Savannah police investigating after man found dead on Abercorn and Victory Dr.
Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Bulloch County.
2 dead after single-vehicle crash in Bulloch Co.
Police still searching for suspect in hit-and-run that hospitalized Savannah woman
C130H aircraft
Farewell ceremony held for 165th Airlift Wing’s C130H aircraft

Latest News

Benedictine, Jenkins High game ended early due to disruptions caused by TikTok challenge, according to school system
THE News at 11
Benedictine vs. Jenkins
THE News at 11
McIntosh Co. vs. Johnson
THE News at 11
Southeast Bulloch vs. Liberty County