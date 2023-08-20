Savannah police investigating after man found dead on Abercorn and Victory Dr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah police are investigating after they discovered a man dead early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to Abercorn and Victory Drive to check on a man who was lying in the bushes.

When they arrived, the man was unresponsive and had no pulse.

EMS then responded and the man was confirmed dead.

Officials say there was trauma to his body that appeared to be the result of being struck by a vehicle.

A cause of death has not been released at this time.

