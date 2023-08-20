Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Vidalia Police investigating bomb threat at local store

Vidalia Police are investigating a bomb threat to a local store Saturday night.
Vidalia Police are investigating a bomb threat to a local store Saturday night.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Vidalia Police are investigating a bomb threat to a local store.

Officials say police were called to the Family Dollar on East First Street just before 9 p.m. Saturday in reference to a bomb threat.

Once police arrived on scene, the store was evacuated to conduct a search. During the search, officers found a suspicious item, causing them to evacuate the entire shopping center.

Police say a certified bomb technician deemed the item found and the location safe and then allowed employees back into the store.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 912.537.4123.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benedictine, Jenkins High game ended early due to disruptions caused by TikTok challenge, according to school system
Savannah police investigating after man found dead on Abercorn and Victory Dr.
Police still searching for suspect in hit-and-run that hospitalized Savannah woman
Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Bulloch County.
2 dead after single-vehicle crash in Bulloch Co.
C130H aircraft
Farewell ceremony held for 165th Airlift Wing’s C130H aircraft

Latest News

World War II Veteran celebrates 100th Birthday
World War II Veteran celebrates 100th Birthday
THE News at 11 Saturday
World War II Veteran celebrates 100th Birthday
THE News at 11 Saturday
SPD fallen officer Corporal Doug Herron laid to rest
Doug Herron
SPD fallen officer Corporal Doug Herron laid to rest