Vidalia Police investigating bomb threat at local store

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Vidalia Police are investigating a bomb threat to a local store.

Officials say police were called to the Family Dollar on East First Street just before 9 p.m. Saturday in reference to a bomb threat.

Once police arrived on scene, the store was evacuated to conduct a search. During the search, officers found a suspicious item, causing them to evacuate the entire shopping center.

Police say a certified bomb technician deemed the item found and the location safe and then allowed employees back into the store.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 912.537.4123.

