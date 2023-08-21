Sky Cams
4 arrested after investigation to capture individuals attempting to have sexual relations with 14-year-old girl

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Four people were arrested following an investigation to capture individuals that were attempting to have sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl by text messages.

Four men physically came to the location where the investigation was being conducted. Throughout the Investigation over 20 contacts were received attempting Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

This was a joint investigation with Special Agents with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, The Camden County Sheriff’s Office, St. Marys Police Department, Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, Rincon Police Department, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation started Aug. 16 - Aug. 20.

Christopher Williams was charged with Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude, Sexual Exploitation of Children Using any Visual Medium, and Marijuana Possession less than One Ounce.

Bohrer, Dustin Paul was charged with Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude, Sexual Exploitation of Children Using any Visual Medium, and Sale of a Schedule Controlled Substance.

Kieran Michael O’Connor was charged with Sexual Exploitation of Children Using any Visual Medium.

Carey Lewis was charged with Sexual Exploitation of Children Using any Visual Medium,, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Criminal Damage to Property.

The Investigation continues with additional arrest pending.

