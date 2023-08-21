Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after 3 people shot in Okatie

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that injured three people in Okatie.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 2 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, to Barrel Landing Road for reports of shots fired.

The sheriff’s office said deputies learned on scene that a large argument broke out during a private event. The argument then continued outside where witnesses reported hearing multiple shots.

Three gunshot victims, two females and one male, were taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office said two victims were driven there and another was located at a nearby gas station before being taken to the hospital.

As of Monday morning, investigators reported all victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and that one of the female victims was treated and released. The second female and male victim remain in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Staff Sergeant Angstadt at 843-255-3435, the sheriff’s office non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.