Broad River Elementary students return to school

By Shea Schrader
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - It’s finally Back to School time in Beaufort County.

We’re only hours away from students walking through the doors for the first day of school.

At Broad River Elementary we caught up with principal Constance Goodwine-Lewis who says the staff is ready to teach, have fun, and help nurture students.

She says one big focus this year is punctuality and being ready to learn.

She says it’s a skill that will help not just in school but also in life.

“The one thing I want to drive home to all parents and students is in your seats and ready to learn by 7:45 AM. And you can’t learn if you’re not here! So we want you at school, every day, on time,” Constance Goodwine Lewis said.

