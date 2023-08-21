Chatham Co. Police Department looking for suspect involved in stolen financial card case

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is working to identify a suspect in a stolen financial card case.

A car was entered at the Whitmarsh Island trails on Aug. 3, and a financial card was stolen from the vehicle, according to police.

This happened between 3:30 and 4:00 p.m.

The suspect in the attached photos used the stolen financial card to purchase $2,000 worth of goods from the Islands Walmart.

Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to contact police. Anonymous tips can be sent through the Chatham County Police Department app, or the Department’s online tip form found here: https://police.chathamcountyga.gov/Tips.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, where tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

