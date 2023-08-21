Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Chatham Co. Police Department looking for suspect involved in stolen financial card case

Chatham Co. Police Department looking for suspect involved in stolen financial card case
Chatham Co. Police Department looking for suspect involved in stolen financial card case(Chatham County Police)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is working to identify a suspect in a stolen financial card case.

A car was entered at the Whitmarsh Island trails on Aug. 3, and a financial card was stolen from the vehicle, according to police.

This happened between 3:30 and 4:00 p.m.

The suspect in the attached photos used the stolen financial card to purchase $2,000 worth of goods from the Islands Walmart.

Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to contact police. Anonymous tips can be sent through the Chatham County Police Department app, or the Department’s online tip form found here: https://police.chathamcountyga.gov/Tips.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, where tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on Clyo Kildare Road in Effingham County
Body found on Clyo Kildare Road in Effingham County
Benedictine, Jenkins High game ended early due to disruptions caused by TikTok challenge, according to school system
Savannah police investigating after man found dead on Abercorn and Victory Dr.
2 people in critical condition after crash in Bryan Co.
An early morning shooting left one man dead, according to the Savannah Police Department.
Savannah Police investigating homicide on Inglewood Dr.

Latest News

4 arrested after investigation to capture individuals attempting to have sexual relations with...
4 arrested after investigation to capture individuals attempting to have sexual relations with 14-year-old girl
Van Brunt and Taylor
Broad River Elementary students return to school
Broad River Elementary students return to school
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after 3 people shot in Okatie