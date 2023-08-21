Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Hilton Head community picnic to be held Saturday

Hilton Head community picnic to be held Saturday
Hilton Head community picnic to be held Saturday(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (WTOC) - Hilton Head is celebrating 360 years of history.

After months of preparations, the start of Hilton Head’s biggest celebration is now just a few days away, here at Lowcountry Celebration Park.

“We started off with plans for a simple community picnic and its now turned into three weeks of activities with a dozen special events,” Natalie Harvey said.

With some final landscaping touch-ups underway, this park will look much different come the weekend as about 25 organizations come out for the first event of the celebrations.

“The picnic is all about the history of our community. We’re going to celebrate with food and fun things for the kids and of course live music but its also a great opportunity to introduce yourself to some of these organizations especially if you’re a newcomer.”

The community picnic kicks off Saturday from 4-8 p.m. The town saying you’re welcome to park here at the Coligny Beach parking lot or over at USCB Hilton Head where they’ll have shuttles ready to take you to the festivities.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on Clyo Kildare Road in Effingham County
Body found on Clyo Kildare Road in Effingham County
Benedictine, Jenkins High game ended early due to disruptions caused by TikTok challenge, according to school system
Savannah police investigating after man found dead on Abercorn and Victory Dr.
2 people in critical condition after crash in Bryan Co.
An early morning shooting left one man dead, according to the Savannah Police Department.
Savannah Police investigating homicide on Inglewood Dr.

Latest News

Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after 3 people shot in Okatie
Covid-19
‘Covid is not gone:’ Coastal Health District leaders see increase in Covid-19 cases
A swearing-in ceremony was held for the new chief of police in Jesup.
New chief of police takes charge in Jesup
Chatham Co. Police Department looking for suspect involved in stolen financial card case
Chatham Co. Police Department looking for suspect involved in stolen financial card case