Hilton Head community picnic to be held Saturday

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (WTOC) - Hilton Head is celebrating 360 years of history.

After months of preparations, the start of Hilton Head’s biggest celebration is now just a few days away, here at Lowcountry Celebration Park.

“We started off with plans for a simple community picnic and its now turned into three weeks of activities with a dozen special events,” Natalie Harvey said.

With some final landscaping touch-ups underway, this park will look much different come the weekend as about 25 organizations come out for the first event of the celebrations.

“The picnic is all about the history of our community. We’re going to celebrate with food and fun things for the kids and of course live music but its also a great opportunity to introduce yourself to some of these organizations especially if you’re a newcomer.”

The community picnic kicks off Saturday from 4-8 p.m. The town saying you’re welcome to park here at the Coligny Beach parking lot or over at USCB Hilton Head where they’ll have shuttles ready to take you to the festivities.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.