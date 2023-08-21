Hot start to the week, active in the tropics!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures start out in the mid 70s with a few areas of patchy fog.

We’ll warm to the upper 80s by lunchtime with highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values will peak near 100 degrees. A few isolated showers are possible, but many of us will miss out on rain.

Beach forecast: It’ll be a hot afternoon with heat index values near 105 degrees. Rain isn’t a big threat, but the UV index will be in the extreme category. The wind will be from the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Wave heights will remain below 3 feet and the rip current risk is low.

Tuesday will be one of the hotter days this week. Highs will be in the mid 90s with heat index values near 105-110 degrees. A Heat Advisory could be possible. Rain chances remain low.

Warm weather continues on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 90s along with a slight chance of rain along the sea breeze. Thursday and Friday look slightly cooler without much of a rain chance.

This weekend starts out dry on Saturday with highs in the mid 90s. Sunday looks a couple degrees cooler with a slight chance for afternoon showers and storms.

Tropical update:

Although the tropics are active, we are not expecting any local impacts over the next week.

On the west coast, Tropical Storm Hilary is bringing rain across California, Nevada and other portions of the Southwest. Continued flooding is the biggest threat with this system as it lifts north this week.

An area of low pressure will move west across the Gulf of Mexico. This system will move toward the Texas coast through Tuesday, bringing rain with it along the Gulf.

Tropical Storm Emily is expected to weaken over the middle of the Atlantic and does not pose a threat to land.

Tropical Storm Franklin will bring rain and wind to Hispaniola and Puerto Rico, before curving back out into the Atlantic during the middle of the week.

Tropical Storm Gert is about 500 miles west of the Leeward Islands and is expected to dissipate within the next 24 hors

There is another tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa with a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next week.

