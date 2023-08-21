Sky Cams
INTERVIEW: Former Georgia Film Academy student Brianna Black

By Becky Sattero
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Film Academy has brought state-of-the-art, hands-on training to Savannah equipping the next generation of the industry’s workforce with the tools they need to be successful.

Joining Afternoon Break to discuss the impact of this training is Georgia Southern graduate and former Georgia Film Academy student Brianna Black.

