‘It was multiple fights:’ SCCPSS addresses disruptions that ended Benedictine, Jenkins High football game early

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several fights ended a football game early between Jenkins and Benedictine High for a second year in a row.

Last year, at the same match up, people in the stands claimed they heard gun shots causing a chaotic exit for fans.

One student says people were falling over and jumping into the field just to get out of the stadium as the fights went on what felt like every which way.

Jenkins High was the home team this time around and Board of Education police chief Terry Enoch says anyone who took part in the fights could be charged, banned, and punished.

“Friday was a very unfortunate event. One that we took precautions but obviously not enough.”

An unfortunate event...

Cell phone video shows just one of the fights breaking out in the stands.

Chief Terry Enoch says a student and adult were involved in one fight and many others rocked the stadium.

“The fights were occurring down in the concessions area out in the area where people were in line to come in, out in the parking lot area. It was multiple fights that were going on.”

He says this had a tremendous impact on the three law enforcement agencies and 19 officers there. Coaches and officers made the call to end the game between Jenkins and Benedictine in the third quarter.

Savannah Chatham County Schools released a statement shortly after the game saying they believed a TikTok trend that’s “supposed to create the impression of a large chaotic event,” is what sparked all of this.

“A student shared with me that this may have been related to a TikTok. We are looking into that. We have to verify that. Don’t know if it is accurate or not but it is definitely something we look into.”

Chief Enoch says they did follow their protocols for this kind of incident and had a good amount of police there. The school district’s athletic director John Sanders says they are considering some changes to when football games are held in the future.

“We look into these incidents and try to prepare for them the best we can. So, yes those are some options on the table if we feel necessary that we need to move games to either earlier times or different days,” said John Sanders, the SCCPSS Athletic Director.

Deputy Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Bernadette Ball-Oliver says they hope to work with parents to prevent these incidents from happening again.

“So we will put protocols, processes in place. We’re going to partner with parents to ensure that those protocols make safety our primary focus at any event,” said Bernadette Ball-Oliver, deputy superintendent.

Chief Enoch says they do have a few leads on people involved but did not want to go in detail about their investigation.

