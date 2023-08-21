New chief of police takes charge in Jesup

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - A swearing-in ceremony was held Monday for the new chief of police in Jesup.

Christopher Hamilton said he’s ready to take on this role.

“Oh man, I’m feeling overwhelmed. This day is a day I’ve been dreaming about for a long, long time,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said although he wasn’t expecting this day to come this early in his career, he always made sure to take the steps to get himself ready.

“I’ve prepared myself for it and I’m excited that everybody came out to support me and we’re going to do good things in Jesup,” Hamilton said.

That support was felt in Jesup’s City Hall on Monday morning, with dozens of people filling the room.

“I know over the years I’ve built a lot of great working relationships in different agencies, so, and if feels good for them to come show their support today,” Hamilton said.

Something Hamilton said he is eager to start doing is getting more engaged with residents in the area.

“I’m looking forward to just get out and actually meeting some people, getting in neighborhoods and actually finding the concerns that the different neighborhoods have and see what we could do to help them out,” he said.

Hamilton said his whole outlook on beginning in this position is to make sure people know he cares.

“We’re going to serve with compassion, that’s my new thing that I really want to serve with compassion and help people out,” he said.

Because of that, he’s always looking to hear from people living in Jesup.

“I have open door policy. If you got any questions, come to the police department,” Hamilton said.

He also said he’s already looking to make a few changes he thinks will help the communityas well as his officers.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.