Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

New chief of police takes charge in Jesup

A swearing-in ceremony was held for the new chief of police in Jesup.
A swearing-in ceremony was held for the new chief of police in Jesup.(WTOC)
By Anna Stansfield
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - A swearing-in ceremony was held Monday for the new chief of police in Jesup.

Christopher Hamilton said he’s ready to take on this role.

“Oh man, I’m feeling overwhelmed. This day is a day I’ve been dreaming about for a long, long time,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said although he wasn’t expecting this day to come this early in his career, he always made sure to take the steps to get himself ready.

“I’ve prepared myself for it and I’m excited that everybody came out to support me and we’re going to do good things in Jesup,” Hamilton said.

That support was felt in Jesup’s City Hall on Monday morning, with dozens of people filling the room.

“I know over the years I’ve built a lot of great working relationships in different agencies, so, and if feels good for them to come show their support today,” Hamilton said.

Something Hamilton said he is eager to start doing is getting more engaged with residents in the area.

“I’m looking forward to just get out and actually meeting some people, getting in neighborhoods and actually finding the concerns that the different neighborhoods have and see what we could do to help them out,” he said.

Hamilton said his whole outlook on beginning in this position is to make sure people know he cares.

“We’re going to serve with compassion, that’s my new thing that I really want to serve with compassion and help people out,” he said.

Because of that, he’s always looking to hear from people living in Jesup.

“I have open door policy. If you got any questions, come to the police department,” Hamilton said.

He also said he’s already looking to make a few changes he thinks will help the communityas well as his officers.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on Clyo Kildare Road in Effingham County
Body found on Clyo Kildare Road in Effingham County
Benedictine, Jenkins High game ended early due to disruptions caused by TikTok challenge, according to school system
Savannah police investigating after man found dead on Abercorn and Victory Dr.
2 people in critical condition after crash in Bryan Co.
An early morning shooting left one man dead, according to the Savannah Police Department.
Savannah Police investigating homicide on Inglewood Dr.

Latest News

Chatham Co. Police Department looking for suspect involved in stolen financial card case
Chatham Co. Police Department looking for suspect involved in stolen financial card case
4 arrested after investigation to capture individuals attempting to have sexual relations with...
4 arrested after investigation to capture individuals attempting to have sexual relations with 14-year-old girl
Van Brunt and Taylor
Broad River Elementary students return to school
Broad River Elementary students return to school