Ogeechee Technical College students return to school

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 2,000 students begin a new year at Ogeechee Technical College in Statesboro.

Monday brings a new semester and new year at Ogeechee Tech. While it might be the first day of school for some, it’s “Deja Vue all over again” for others.

Faculty went through course info with their classes to start off the semester. School administrators expect enrollment to be around 2,200 which is up from the Spring. They say they’re seeing more full time students enrolled on campus, as well as virtual and high school students joint enrolled.

“I’ve heard multiple people who’ve been at Ogeechee Tech for many years say it feels like what Ogeechee Tech used to be well before the pandemic. So, I think we’ve slowly but surely continued to increase our growth. But this feels like a “normal” Fall semester,” Christy Rikard said.

She says the school aggressively recruited new students in the Spring and Summer and saw more than 100 attend and enroll at those events.

They’ll have their final numbers in a couple of weeks.

