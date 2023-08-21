Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Ogeechee Technical College students return to school

Ogeechee Technical College students return to school
Ogeechee Technical College students return to school(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 2,000 students begin a new year at Ogeechee Technical College in Statesboro.

Monday brings a new semester and new year at Ogeechee Tech. While it might be the first day of school for some, it’s “Deja Vue all over again” for others.

Faculty went through course info with their classes to start off the semester. School administrators expect enrollment to be around 2,200 which is up from the Spring. They say they’re seeing more full time students enrolled on campus, as well as virtual and high school students joint enrolled.

“I’ve heard multiple people who’ve been at Ogeechee Tech for many years say it feels like what Ogeechee Tech used to be well before the pandemic. So, I think we’ve slowly but surely continued to increase our growth. But this feels like a “normal” Fall semester,” Christy Rikard said.

She says the school aggressively recruited new students in the Spring and Summer and saw more than 100 attend and enroll at those events.

They’ll have their final numbers in a couple of weeks.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on Clyo Kildare Road in Effingham County
Body found on Clyo Kildare Road in Effingham County
Benedictine, Jenkins High game ended early due to disruptions caused by TikTok challenge, according to school system
Savannah police investigating after man found dead on Abercorn and Victory Dr.
An early morning shooting left one man dead, according to the Savannah Police Department.
Savannah Police investigating homicide on Inglewood Dr.
2 people in critical condition after crash in Bryan Co.

Latest News

Covid-19
‘Covid is not gone:’ Coastal Health District leaders see increase in Covid-19 cases
An early morning shooting left one man dead, according to the Savannah Police Department.
Savannah Police investigating homicide on Inglewood Dr.
THE News at 4:30
Coastal Health District leaders see increase in Covid-19 cases
Pickleball courts added to Jesup park, renovations to begin on community pool