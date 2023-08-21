Pickleball courts added to Jesup park, renovations to begin on community pool

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Jesup is doing a few renovations at one local park.

There are new pickleball courts at Cracker Williams Park, something the mayor of Jesup says the community here can’t get enough of.

Mayor Ralph Hickox said, “if somebody asked me, ‘Hey, mayor, let’s add some pickleball courts.’ I would’ve probably said, ‘you’re crazy, what is pickleball?’”

But, after the city installed two courts, his mind was quickly changed.

“People just took to it, I mean everyday it was packed.”

That’s what led the city to add four more courts.

“You come by here any evening, just about, and it’s just, people are enjoying it, this is what we, we like to see.”

And something else coming to Cracker Williams Park... renovations to the community pool starting in September.

This pool has been closed since 2018 when it had a leak.

“They’ve been, since it closed down in 2018, the public has been wanting the pool back, so we’re pretty excited that we’re going to be able to do that for them.”

And this time, the pool will be a little more shallow and heated.

“So, we’ll be able to allow people to do therapeutics in it, they’ll be classes for the elderly.”

Money for both of these projects came from the city’s general funds.

Construction on the pool is set to be done sometime next April.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.