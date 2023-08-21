Read United Program looking for volunteers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire, the Rotary Club of Savannah and local school kids are looking for buddies.

The Read United Buddies Program pairs volunteers with second graders who need support with reading on grade level.

Brynn Grant is the United Way’s executive director. She joined Afternoon Break with former Savannah mayor Eddie Deloach, presently the president of the Savannah Rotary, to invite everyone to participate in this program that returns in October.

