Real Estate Agent shares thoughts on Hilton Head council lowering town’s millage rate

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (WTOC) - Hilton Head council is lowering the town’s millage rate.

It’s the second straight year they’ve done so, as property values around the island continue to rise.

This year they dropped it 7.4 percent, from 23.1 to 21.4 mills.

“My average sale went up 40% of price per sale,” Real Estate Agent Sheri Nixon said.

“That was from 2021 to 2022, as Sheri Nixon - whose been selling homes on Hilton Head since 2004 says she’s never seen property values go up like they have the last few years.”

”Our lower end of the market, that lower price point, just disappeared.”

A quick zillow search on the island backs that up, with a filter not even available for homes under half a million dollars. Sales prices aren’t the only ones rising though. The county’s tax re-assessment showed property values increased 7.4 percent in just the last year on Hilton Head something the town watched closely.

“It raised overall the values on the island and so what the town is doing is decreasing the tax rate to offset that increase,” John Troyer said.

Town Council dropped the millage by the exact rate property values went up, saying it’s an attempt to help islanders deal with higher taxes from those new property values still though, buying houses here in the first place is proving more difficult than before.

“It was that those higher end price points would just sit on the market, so now that they’re selling so much its been a part of what raised that price so much.”

With less supply she says home values will only continue to rise, likely leading to higher taxes next year and another decision for the town to make on millage rate.

For now, they’re happy to have balanced this year’s budget while trying to help out their residents and are focusing on that.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.