S2S Facts organization hosts pop-up food pantry event in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah organization S2S Facts helps kids, women, and senior citizens in the community.

In honor of National Senior Citizen Day, a local non-profit is giving away free food. Cars have been lined up here for hours all throughout the building.

The executive director says she expects around 300 families to come out here today.”

S2S Facts partnered with America’s Second Harvest Of Coastal Georgia to host a pop-up food pantry in Garden City. They say the chose the city because it’s where people in Chatham need them the most.

“Garden City has the highest poverty rate, according to the 2020 Census.”

Non-profit Executive Director says organizations and community groups donated food and other essential items.

“Individuals who are in need of some nourishment and food, will definitely get that. We have a homeless population here that they can just walk up and get some food. We have things that they can just pop-up,” Donna Williams said.

Families drove up while volunteers loaded their cars.

“Juices, water, cookies, non-perishables pretty much everything you would need to have at least a week or two worth of food,” Paul Stephens said.

S2S Facts says it hopes to help families with rising grocery costs.

“I would say technically food scarcity is everywhere, especially with prices going up.”

Non-profit hosts free food giveaways a few times a year.

But volunteers say it’s important the community shows support year-round.

“It is a need for food. It’s a need to help people and give them what they need and that is to give them food to eat,” Cookie Hannah said.

