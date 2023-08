SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An early morning shooting left one man dead, according to the Savannah Police Department.

Police say it happened around 2:52 a.m. Monday morning in the 300 block of Inglewood Drive.

Police have not released suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTOC as we learn more information.

