Savannah swim stars, GCAT teammates to reunite at University of Alabama

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gaby Van Brunt and Will Taylor began competing with the GCAT swim team together when they were eleven years old.

Van Brunt when on to dominate the prep swimming scene in Savannah with GCAT and St. Andrew’s. Taylor found great success throughout the years as well, but with a boarding school in Tennessee.

WTOC Sports Director Chad Maxwell shares their story on reuniting with the Alabama Swimming and Diving program.

