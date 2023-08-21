Senator Warnock visits Head Start program, plans to introduce bill reduce staff shortages

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock was in Savannah Monday touting his plans to reduce staffing shortages in Early Head Start classrooms.

“We need to incentivize work by making sure that children have a space place where they can be educated. And their parents, moms and dads, can get to work,” said Senator Warnock.

Senator Warnock says he plans to introduce a bill with republican Indiana Senator Mike Braun to address Early Head Start’s staff shortages.

The legislation would allow people to begin working in a classroom alongside a certified teacher while they earn the needed degree.

“They can benefit from the mentorship of the other teacher who’s in the classroom. And because they’re earning money, they can have a path to getting it done,” said Senator Warnock.

Early Head Start is a program that helps kids up to age three in low-income families prepare for school.

A February report from the National Head Start Association said nearly 20% of staff positions were vacant nationwide...with the top reason being compensation.

“The biggest challenge is getting kids in and getting people who are CDA qualified,” said Terry Tolbert.

Economic Opportunity Authority Executive Director Terry Tolbert says those shortages extend to their programs here in Savannah.

While the bill wouldn’t raise pay for Early Head Start staff, Tolbert says he’s optimistic it will help fill vacancies.

“Getting people prepared to do early learning can help them a long way in terms of getting a quality work experience.” said Tolbert.

The issue is also personal for Senator Warnock who says he was a part of Head Start classes while growing up in Savannah.

“It’s an investment in our future. In one of these classrooms could be your next United States senator from Georgia. And I mean that, because I was one of them,” said Senator Warnock.

Senator Warnock says he plans to introduce the bill this fall.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.