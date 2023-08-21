Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Students, teachers return to the classroom in Beaufort Co.

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Monday was the first day of school for the Beaufort County School District.

The superintendent of the district and the principal of Bluffton Middle School says this year’s class is the biggest one yet.

“We are very very lucky to be fully staffed walking in on day one because as we know there have been teacher shortages across the country. We are just thrilled at the high-caliber staff on board this year at Bluffton Middle,” said Principal Matthew Hall.

Principal Hall says the staff at Bluffton Middle School are to thank for creating the welcoming first-day-of-school atmosphere. Beaufort County’s superintendent agrees.

“The atmosphere’s been great. All them have expressed that it’s been a very smooth opening for them. It was pretty smooth having students enter the facility. They’re actually really excited,” said Superintendent Dr. Frank Rodriguez.

“I tell my teachers all the time it really doesn’t matter how smart you are and what you have prepared at the front of the room. If that student mentally is not in that great frame of mind, to receive that information they’re not going to retain anything,” says Principal Hall.

“I walked in to classrooms and they’re off running teaching math, teaching reading. So teaching and learning has begun in Beaufort County.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on Clyo Kildare Road in Effingham County
Body found on Clyo Kildare Road in Effingham County
Benedictine, Jenkins High game ended early due to disruptions caused by TikTok challenge, according to school system
Savannah police investigating after man found dead on Abercorn and Victory Dr.
An early morning shooting left one man dead, according to the Savannah Police Department.
Savannah Police investigating homicide on Inglewood Dr.
2 people in critical condition after crash in Bryan Co.

Latest News

Students, teachers return to the classroom in Beaufort Co.
THE News at 5:30
Ogeechee Technical College students return to school
Broad River Elementary students return to school
Broad River Elementary students return to school
Broad River Elementary students return to school
Broad River Elementary students return to school