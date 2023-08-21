Students, teachers return to the classroom in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Monday was the first day of school for the Beaufort County School District.

The superintendent of the district and the principal of Bluffton Middle School says this year’s class is the biggest one yet.

“We are very very lucky to be fully staffed walking in on day one because as we know there have been teacher shortages across the country. We are just thrilled at the high-caliber staff on board this year at Bluffton Middle,” said Principal Matthew Hall.

Principal Hall says the staff at Bluffton Middle School are to thank for creating the welcoming first-day-of-school atmosphere. Beaufort County’s superintendent agrees.

“The atmosphere’s been great. All them have expressed that it’s been a very smooth opening for them. It was pretty smooth having students enter the facility. They’re actually really excited,” said Superintendent Dr. Frank Rodriguez.

“I tell my teachers all the time it really doesn’t matter how smart you are and what you have prepared at the front of the room. If that student mentally is not in that great frame of mind, to receive that information they’re not going to retain anything,” says Principal Hall.

“I walked in to classrooms and they’re off running teaching math, teaching reading. So teaching and learning has begun in Beaufort County.”

