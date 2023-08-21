Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Teenager killed in weekend shooting in Statesboro

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A teenager was shot and killed in Statesboro on Sunday evening.

According to the Statesboro Police Department, 17-year-old Jabari Walker was shot in the 100 block of Ladd Circle. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Officers responded to the reported shooting call around 8:40 p.m. The police department said this seems like a targeted and not random shooting.

Any information about a possible suspect(s) was not provided by police.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Senior Detective Katie Reese at 912-764-9911or submit an anonymous tip to www.tipsoft.com or by texting 274637 and entering “TIPSSPD” plus your message.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on Clyo Kildare Road in Effingham County
Body found on Clyo Kildare Road in Effingham County
Benedictine, Jenkins High game ended early due to disruptions caused by TikTok challenge, according to school system
Savannah police investigating after man found dead on Abercorn and Victory Dr.
2 people in critical condition after crash in Bryan Co.
Vidalia Police are investigating a bomb threat to a local store Saturday night.
Vidalia Police investigating bomb threat at local store

Latest News

National Black Business Month: Resources for businesses
National Black Business Month: Beaufort County's businesses
National Black Business Month: Savannah's businesses
National Black Business Month: Bynes-Royall Funeral Home