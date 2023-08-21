Teenager killed in weekend shooting in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A teenager was shot and killed in Statesboro on Sunday evening.

According to the Statesboro Police Department, 17-year-old Jabari Walker was shot in the 100 block of Ladd Circle. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Officers responded to the reported shooting call around 8:40 p.m. The police department said this seems like a targeted and not random shooting.

Any information about a possible suspect(s) was not provided by police.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Senior Detective Katie Reese at 912-764-9911or submit an anonymous tip to www.tipsoft.com or by texting 274637 and entering “TIPSSPD” plus your message.

