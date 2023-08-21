US Travel Association’s annual Tourism Marketing Conference held in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 4 day US Travel Association’s annual conference is held in a different location each year.

This year, they chose the hostess city.

City, state, and federal leaders all meet to discuss different ways to promote tourism to help boost the economy.

They also talk about some of the challenges and concerns.

Congressman Buddy Carter says labor is one of those challenges.

“Tourism is a very labor intensive industry. You gotta have people to have tourism and that’s something we have to address. Where are you going to get that help. All of that is very important. That’s why it’s important as a member of congress that while we’re in the district, that we meet with those who are the boots on the ground and hear directly from them.”

Congressman Carter says there’s also still challenges for international travel.

He says travelers are experiencing long wait times to receive a VISA or passport which prevents the U-S from welcoming new visitors.

