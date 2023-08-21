Sky Cams
WTOC+ : Celebrating Black Business Month - Bynes-Royall Funeral Home

By Simone McKenny
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - August is recognized as Black Owned Business Month.

From restaurants to consulting to mortuaries we have various Black owned businesses right here in our area.

According to the Georgia Historical Society, Bynes-Royall Funeral home is the oldest Black owned business in Savannah. The Bynes Family has owned it since 1955 but the business has been in Savannah since the late 1800s.

Here’s a look into WTOC Simone McKinney’s digital series highlighting not only the businesses in our area but the resources available to help them thrive.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

