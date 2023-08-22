3 Hilton Head firefighters honored with international fire chiefs medals

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Three Hilton Head Island firefighters received an international honor for their life saving work recently.

Multiple people were trapped inside this home that was 75% engulfed in flames. Hilton Head fire arriving on scene around 3 a.m. Sept. 9 2022.

“Luckily we were able to find one of the victims just inside of that doorway in a bedroom. We were able to get here out to the front yard, she was unconscious in cardiac arrest,” Lt Sean Cavlick said.

After CPR and other lifesaving efforts, the woman made a full recovery later thanking the men who saved her.

“The last time you saw that person for lack of a better term they weren’t alive and then to be reunited with them were they’ve made a recovery it really drives home why we do what we do,” Batallion Chief Dave Bell said.

They say meeting her was surreal and more than enough recognition for their actions. The International Association of Fire Chiefs medals, an honor they proudly wear to remember the importance of the job.

“The low percentage of a chance to go into a fire like this let alone be honored for it at such a high level I think i speak for all of us when I say we’re very honored and privileged to receive this award.”

