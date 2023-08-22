Alderwoman Dr. Estella Shabazz hosts fifth district town hall meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah alderwoman hosted a town hall meeting to talk about issues in the community.

Doctor Estella Shabazz, district five′s representative and mayor pro-tem, put together the event Monday evening.

Other officials in the community including firefighters, police officers, and city manager Jay Melder were also at the meeting.

One of the big topics Melder touched on was long 911 wait times.

He says while he understands and agrees that current wait times are a problem, it is up to the county to fix it.

“You should never sit on 911 for 10 minutes. You should never have your call dropped. You should always have a person there to answer your 911 calls. The first step to public safety - you’re absolutely right - we have an advisory board that are trying to fix those issues and trying to support the county. The municipalities are in complete agreement with you. We need a reliable, unified communications system for the county.

WTOC has been covering the problems with 911 wait times in Chatham County for months. A few of those stories are listed below:

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.