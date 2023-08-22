Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Alderwoman Dr. Estella Shabazz hosts fifth district town hall meeting

Alderwoman Dr. Estella Shabazz hosts fifth district town hall meeting
Alderwoman Dr. Estella Shabazz hosts fifth district town hall meeting(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah alderwoman hosted a town hall meeting to talk about issues in the community.

Doctor Estella Shabazz, district five′s representative and mayor pro-tem, put together the event Monday evening.

Other officials in the community including firefighters, police officers, and city manager Jay Melder were also at the meeting.

One of the big topics Melder touched on was long 911 wait times.

He says while he understands and agrees that current wait times are a problem, it is up to the county to fix it.

“You should never sit on 911 for 10 minutes. You should never have your call dropped. You should always have a person there to answer your 911 calls. The first step to public safety - you’re absolutely right - we have an advisory board that are trying to fix those issues and trying to support the county. The municipalities are in complete agreement with you. We need a reliable, unified communications system for the county.

WTOC has been covering the problems with 911 wait times in Chatham County for months. A few of those stories are listed below:

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on Clyo Kildare Road in Effingham County
Body found on Clyo Kildare Road in Effingham County
Benedictine, Jenkins High game ended early due to disruptions caused by TikTok challenge, according to school system
Savannah police investigating after man found dead on Abercorn and Victory Dr.
An early morning shooting left one man dead, according to the Savannah Police Department.
Savannah Police investigating homicide on Inglewood Dr.
2 people in critical condition after crash in Bryan Co.

Latest News

Bluffton Police sees a rise in car crashes, urges drivers to use caution
Bluffton Police sees a rise in car crashes, urges drivers to use caution
An early morning shooting left one man dead, according to the Savannah Police Department.
Savannah Police investigating homicide on Inglewood Dr.
Bynes-Royall Funeral Home
WTOC+ : Celebrating Black Business Month - Bynes-Royall Funeral Home
S2S Facts organization hosts pop-up food pantry event in Garden City
S2S Facts organization hosts pop-up food pantry event in Garden City