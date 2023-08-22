Bluffton Police sees a rise in car crashes, urges drivers to use caution

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - Bluffton Police hosted a community safety discussion Monday night. They say they are trying to make the roads safer.

The Bluffton Police Chief said that on average Bluffton sees 1,400 car crashes per year. This year, the city has already seen five fatalities and are on track to reach 1,800 car crashes before the end of the year.

“The question to ask is, how many people know someone who has died in an automobile accident here in Bluffton? I am one of those people.”

Statistics bold enough to stop traffic or at least slow them down. That’s the hope for the Bluffton Police Department.

“Here is we’re our traffic accidents where in the month of July, 53 accidents, and this is where we had traffic stops pretty similar right.”

Two maps that resemble the same problem. Carelessness behind the wheel.

Speed being among the top four reasons behind tickets. According to the Bluffton Police records, there have been 1,323 speeding tickets, and 1,993 warnings just this year.

Warnings that could have ended in the tragedy Jenifer Klepesky is experiencing.

In 2021, her daughter Madison and her boyfriend JonPaul were hit by a drunk driver going 102 mph.

“I feel like if more was done before December 4th of 2021, my daughter Madison and her boyfriend Jon Paul would still be here.”

With her daughter’s picture in hand and story to tell, she does what she can to inspire and educate drivers around her.

“I can’t change the fact that this happened to them but I can make sure that I do everything I can in my power to make sure this doesn’t happen to another parent, and no one else gets a knock on the door like we did that night.”

Chief Babkiewicz of Bluffton Police says that since 2021 the trends in car crashes with distracted driving and speed being a factor, has increased and continues to do so.

“It is a concern, we do see that, we do see the trend going upwards and we want to that trend and turn it back downwards.”

Bluffton PD does intend on having another public hearing.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.