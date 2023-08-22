Sky Cams
Bryan Co. hosts job palooza, Hyundai looking to fill about 2,000 jobs

By Anna Stansfield
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County hosting a job palooza Tuesday. One booth that was particularly popular was the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant.

Those with the Hyundai Metaplant are looking to fill about 2,000 jobs.

Hyundai, along with other corporations, heading out the Bryan County’s Job Palooza in search of applicants.

Folks with Hyundai say they’re looking for so many applicants because of the huge size of the Metaplant.

They say job fairs like this give them an opportunity to connect with potential employees and let them know what their organization is all about.

They also say they were able to receive dozens of applications for several different roles they have open right now.

“We have various open positions in all the job areas including production, maintenance, process engineering., human resource, employer relations, finance, so we have all the areas are openings,” said Danny Lee, HMGMA HR manager.

Those with the Hyundai Metaplant say if you weren’t able to come out to the job fair, you can look for applications on LinkedIn and Indeed.

