Chatham Co. Board of Registers ensures election security ahead of early voting

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Ahead of this election season, Chairman Colin McRae says making sure voting is kept secure and sacred is at the top of the Chatham County Board of Registrars minds.

Election integrity is top of mind as President Donald Trump is facing charges here in Georgia in connection to the 2020 election.

Board of Registrar’s Chairman Colin McRae says they make sure polling places and early voting locations are secure and can be locked. But it all starts when employees and volunteers first join the team.

“We train our staff and our pole workers for early voting on election security. That’s a significant part of the training because we have taken to heart the concerns that the public has about election integrity, and we make that a number one priority,” said McRae.

He also says elections integrity goes hand and hand with voter suppression. That’s something they’ve been tackling.

“At our office we’ve tried to do whatever we can to address any concerns about voter suppression by getting the lines going quicker, by making voters more comfortable in line and trying to process them as quickly as we can so voters are no dissuaded from voting.”

McRae says he expects lines to be shorter for early voting because they have a new protocol in place that requires less paperwork.

Remember early voting for the Chatham County Commission district two seat will be held here at the voter annex building next to the Board of Elections building.

It starts on Monday.

