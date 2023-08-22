Deep Center responds to judge blocking part of ban for gender-affirming care

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One Savannah organization is reacting after a federal judge blocked the state from enforcing a portion of a law that bans minors from starting hormone treatment.

“We know the battle is not over.”

Back in March, Deep Center youth organization in Savannah took several young people to the Capitol to oppose what was Senate Bill 140 banning gender-related surgeries and hormone treatment for people under 18. CoCo Gunthrie-Papy with Deep Center say they gave their own testimonies.

“Stories of children and parents talking about what it took to get to that point to get the care they needed. What it meant to finally been seen for who they are.”

The bill did go into law in July but on Sunday, a U.S. District Court Judge put in a temporary ban that will temporarily allow hormone treatment.

“That’s great. That’s the kind of gender-affirming care we want.”

Senator Ben Watson chairs the Health and Human Services Committee and sponsored the bill. He says he wasn’t surprised by the recent blocking and the believes the judge misused her power.

“Irreversible changes relating to the estrogen or testosterone for the opposite sex to allow or to make them make a decision at that time is just not right.”

Gunthrie-Papy disagrees.

“When we have young people and their families saying, ‘This is what I need to not only be my full self, but to meet my emotional needs, to meet my mental health needs, to meet my wellbeing,’ we need to listen to that,” said Gunthrie-Papy.

Senator Watson says to expect an appeal on the blocking. Watson says similar legislation has been tied up in court in other states.

“I expect our attorney general here in Georgia will take it up and have that appeal. With two separate rulings in the 11th circuit and then there’s some out west that ruled differently, I suspect this may eventually go to the Supreme Court,” said Senator Watson.

Senator Watson says if the Supreme Court takes this issue up, it good take one or two years for a decision to be made. In the meantime, we’ll be waiting for that appeal from the state.

