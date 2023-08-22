Few AM showers, hot afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are seeing a few showers early this morning, don’t be surprised if you see some lightning.

Most of us will not have to deal with the rain during the commute, which will be warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday will be one of the hotter days this week. We’ll warm to the lower 90s by noon with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values will once again peak near 105 degrees.

Beach forecast: It’ll be a hot afternoon with heat index values ranging from 105 to 110 degrees. Rain isn’t a big threat, but the UV index will be in the extreme category. The wind will be from the south this afternoon at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Wave heights will remain below 3 feet and the rip current risk is low.

A front will move across our region on Wednesday, so we won’t be quite as hot with highs in the low 90s. This will also bring in a chance for a storm or two, as early as Wednesday morning. Thursday and Friday look dry with highs in the lower 90s on Thursday and mid 90s on Friday.

This weekend starts out dry on Saturday with highs in the upper 90s. This could be one of our warmer days of the summer so far. Sunday looks a couple degrees cooler with a slight chance for afternoon showers and storms. A front moves in early next week, leading to another decent chance of rain on Monday along with highs in the upper 80s.

Tropical update:

Although the tropics are active, we are not expecting any local impacts over the next week.

Tropical Storm Harold has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. This system will move toward the south Texas coast through Tuesday, bringing rain with it and max sustained wind of 45 miles per hour.

Tropical Storm Harold has formed overnight as it moves northwest toward the south Texas coast. pic.twitter.com/rpwuxxbf4W — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) August 22, 2023

Tropical Storm Franklin will bring rain and wind to Hispaniola and Puerto Rico, before curving back out into the Atlantic during the middle of the week as a strong tropical storm.

Tropical Depression Gert is expected to dissipate by this afternoon

There are two additional tropical waves in the eastern Atlantic. One with a 60 percent chance and another with a 20 percent chance of developing into a depression over the next week. Neiter look to impact land

