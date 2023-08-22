Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Georgia Southern University says they are seeing benefits from digital textbooks

By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The high cost of textbooks used to be considered as much a part of college life at dorm rooms and dining halls.

But Georgia Southern says they and other schools are seeing a benefit from digital downloads for students and professors.

Lines in the bookstore have gotten shorter as more courses use the Day One Access system that gives students digital access to materials even before school starts. It started in 2019 as a way to help remote learners and expanded during the virtual period of the pandemic.

Universities now see the savings it gives students.

“Hard copy books can run $300 to 400 apiece for students. With digital materials, they can be updated more readily,” Dr. Diana Cone said.

More than 500 classes now use digital materials from Day One Access or the statewide “No Cost/Low Cost” digital inventory. Southern’s students saved a combined $1.7 million dollars during the last school year and more than $4 million since 2019.

“More and more faculty are becoming more comfortable using e-books, and they’re finding more resources out there that don’t charge as much to students and they get an access code.”

She says for some students on tight budgets, that savings could be the different between staying in school or not.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An early morning shooting left one man dead, according to the Savannah Police Department.
Savannah Police investigating homicide on Inglewood Dr.
Body found on Clyo Kildare Road in Effingham County
Body found on Clyo Kildare Road in Effingham County
Benedictine, Jenkins High game ended early due to disruptions caused by TikTok challenge, according to school system
‘It was multiple fights:’ SCCPSS addresses disruptions that ended Benedictine, Jenkins High football game early
Ladd Circle near the intersection with Lynn Avenue
Teenager killed in weekend shooting in Statesboro

Latest News

FILE - Jeffrey Clark, Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources...
2 more people indicted with Trump in Georgia election probe want the case heard in federal court
Speed Camera
WTOC Investigates: Most speed camera citations are unpaid in Savannah
3 Hilton Head firefighters honored with international fire chiefs medals
3 Hilton Head firefighters honored with international fire chiefs medals
WTOC Investigates: Most speed camera citations are unpaid in Savannah