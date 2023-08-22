Sky Cams
Guard freed after being held hostage at St. Louis jail

By Dan Greenwald and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) -A 70-year-old guard was freed after being held hostage inside the Justice Center in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday morning. KMOV reports.

According to police, prisoners took a guard hostage on the fourth floor just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. The guard was not armed and police did not have any information on injuries.

A source told KMOV that the detainees demanded pizza and chicken patties in exchange for the guard’s return amid complaints they are not getting enough hot food.

