Hilton Head Island residents to advise leaders on affordable housing

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Nine community members on Hilton Head have been appointed to a first of its kind housing committee on the island.

Hilton Head town council and staff have been working on affordable housing for months if not years, but Tuesday for the first time a group of citizens sat where council normally does and started their work on the topic.

“Welcome all of you and thank you so much for your service.”

Nine residents with varying backgrounds are being tasked to advise town leaders on how the island should address its affordable housing issue.

“This committee is going to be the body or the lens that really takes the time to review all of the program or policy that we have,” said Missy Luick, director of planning for Hilton Head Island.

Sandy Gillis runs a nonprofit on the island that helps folks pay for rent if they can’t afford to and she’s thrilled to be on this committee.

“I’m just hoping we can bring some fresh ideas and fresh insights to the table,” said Sandy Gillis, a member of the Affordable Housing Action Committee.

She calls the crisis created by a lack of affordable options... enormous, and says this isn’t something the citizen group or town can fix overnight.

“When I moved here as a 25-year-old single person housing wasn’t an issue. There were plenty of places where people could find and could afford to live here, but that has changed.”

She’s hopeful this new committee will be able to help reverse that trend, saying the varying backgrounds of members is their biggest asset.

“We’re just going to have to tackle it from a multitude of different ways. There’s not one silver bullet that’s going to fix that and i think that means you need a lot of different perspectives around the table.”

rMembers of the committee tell me this meeting is a good place to start but they know they have a whole lot of work to do and are glad to now have an official seat at the table to help out.

