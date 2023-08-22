Off The Eaten Path food tour underway in Port Royal

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WTOC) - A new food tour is currently happening over in the Lowcountry.

Lowcountry foodies can indulge in some of the best that Port Royal restaurants like this one have to offer during the ongoing “Off The Eaten Path” event.

To begin your culinary tour, visit one of the eleven restaurants participating in the event and pick up your Port Royal Plate Pass.

Each restaurant has a special dish they created for the event, like the seared sea scallops at Fat Patties. Employees of Fat Patties are excited about the event, which brings together both long-standing and new local restaurants.

“I think it’s a good sense of community and sticking together during hard times because we’ve been through a lot over the last couple of years as a small business. So the fact that we’re all still here doing what we were doing previously is inspiring to keep going even if it’s tough,” Taylor Peterson said.

Off the eaten path ends this Sunday, so you’ve still got some time to work your way through the list.

