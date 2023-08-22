Police investigating Monday night shooting on Waters Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a Monday night shooting on Waters Avenue.

According to the police department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1800 block of Waters Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found a man with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to a Savannah hospital.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.