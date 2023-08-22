Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Reconstruction Era National Park visitors bring over $1 million to Beaufort’s economy

Reconstruction Era National Park
Reconstruction Era National Park(WTOC)
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - Four years ago, Reconstruction Era National Park was established to preserve and educate visitors about the role the area played during the late 1800s.

Last year, the park brought in around 18,000 visitors, contributing over a million dollars to the local economy.

The park consists of three areas throughout Beaufort County. With a small museum in a former Downtown Beaufort fire station, an 1862 school on St. Helena Island, and a civil war recruitment depot in Port Royal.

The national park service says that when visiting these sites, people support the local economy by spending at nearby businesses, from pumping gas to eating dinner.

Park staff say a unique aspect of the park is the fact that it is integrated within its community.

“This entire downtown district is our storytelling playground, we do ranger-guided walking tours all over the downtown district. From bay street, kicking all the way through the point neighborhood. We even led tours up into the national cemetery,” said Chris Barr, Chief of Interpretation for Reconstruction Era National Historical Park.

Barr said that the park will continue to develop its indoor museum and participate in upcoming events.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An early morning shooting left one man dead, according to the Savannah Police Department.
Savannah Police investigating homicide on Inglewood Dr.
Body found on Clyo Kildare Road in Effingham County
Body found on Clyo Kildare Road in Effingham County
Benedictine, Jenkins High game ended early due to disruptions caused by TikTok challenge, according to school system
‘It was multiple fights:’ SCCPSS addresses disruptions that ended Benedictine, Jenkins High football game early
Ladd Circle near the intersection with Lynn Avenue
Teenager killed in weekend shooting in Statesboro

Latest News

FILE - Jeffrey Clark, Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources...
2 more people indicted with Trump in Georgia election probe want the case heard in federal court
Speed Camera
WTOC Investigates: Most speed camera citations are unpaid in Savannah
Deep Center responds to judge blocking part of ban for gender-affirming care
Deep Center responds to judge blocking part of ban for gender-affirming care
THE News at 5
Deep Center responds to judge blocking part of ban for gender-affirming care