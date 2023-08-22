Reconstruction Era National Park visitors bring over $1 million to Beaufort’s economy

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - Four years ago, Reconstruction Era National Park was established to preserve and educate visitors about the role the area played during the late 1800s.

Last year, the park brought in around 18,000 visitors, contributing over a million dollars to the local economy.

The park consists of three areas throughout Beaufort County. With a small museum in a former Downtown Beaufort fire station, an 1862 school on St. Helena Island, and a civil war recruitment depot in Port Royal.

The national park service says that when visiting these sites, people support the local economy by spending at nearby businesses, from pumping gas to eating dinner.

Park staff say a unique aspect of the park is the fact that it is integrated within its community.

“This entire downtown district is our storytelling playground, we do ranger-guided walking tours all over the downtown district. From bay street, kicking all the way through the point neighborhood. We even led tours up into the national cemetery,” said Chris Barr, Chief of Interpretation for Reconstruction Era National Historical Park.

Barr said that the park will continue to develop its indoor museum and participate in upcoming events.

