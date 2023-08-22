Savannah Mayor Van Johnson plans to introduce ordinance fining gun owners for not properly securing firearms in cars

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson doubling down Tuesday on his plans to introduce a city ordinance fining gun owners for not properly securing firearms in cars.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson holding firm on his effort to curb illegally obtained guns in the city.

“It is my intention to introduce an ordinance for the City of Savannah, we’re not going to wait for the state, we’re going to do what’s right for Savannah,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

According to the mayor, that ordinance would require guns to be securely stored and not visible when unattended in cars.

It would also require gunowners to report a theft or loss of a firearm within 24 hours.

“We believe individual gun owners should not leave their guns in cars. If you’re out, and you’re all over the place and you can’t bring your gun into any place, then the gun is not helping you being in the car.”

Mayor Johnson says the goal is to make it harder for criminals to get guns illegally.

As of Aug. 19, city data shows 189 guns have been stolen in Savannah so far this year.

156 of those guns were from unlocked cars.

“You’re sitting here, you have a deadly weapon, and you have a sign on me saying ‘steal me,’ because that’s basically what you’re doing.”

Lead instructor at Thunderbolt Firearms Training agrees that all guns left in cars should be securely stored in a lock box but is skeptical how effective the new ordinance could be.

“If you don’t lock your car up, it’s irresponsible behavior. I don’t know how you can correct that by fining somebody after the fact. It’s still not going to stop the people that are irresponsible,” Dick Berman said.

Still the mayor remains confident the new penalties will curb gun violence.

“The opportunity decreases. The thefts decrease, the illegal firearms decrease, the shootings also, we believe, will decrease as well.”

WTOC checked back in with city staff today who tell me that the proposed ordinance has not yet been written.

Last week, Mayor Johnson says he will introduce the proposal within 30 days.

