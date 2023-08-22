USDA announces largest climate investment in history while at conference in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the largest climate investment in history on Tuesday.

The U.S. Agriculture Secretary announced this investment while speaking at the Sustainable Forestry and African American Land Retention Network Conference in Brunswick.

“We’re creating opportunities, not just for large, but also for smaller producers to have new market opportunities,” U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said.

He said the $150 million can be granted to some non-profits, cooperatives and state and local governments after they apply.

“And the sole purpose of these grant monies and the entities that will be applying for them, will be specifically and only to provide support for small, underserved, forest landowners to help them participate in these market opportunities,” Vilsack said.

He said this is so important because a large portion of forested land is privately owned, and often small.

“The fact is that over 50 percent of that 38 percent of land mass covered by trees in the United States is owned privately,” he said.

Something Vilsack said the goal is to help owners of small forest areas manage their land and keep the forests healthy.

“Private landowners and private forested owners, have a tough time, and are challenged to maintain that forest and to keep the ownership of that forest, especially from those who want to develop,” Vilsack said.

On top of that, Vilsack wanted to recognize the history of discrimination that was present in the USDA.

“And we continue to look for ways in which we can provide financial assistance to those who sustained acts of discrimination,” Vilsack said.

Which is why Vilsack says it’s so important this investment also focuses on underserved communities.

Vilsack said this is all to help bridge gaps and bring resources to those in need.

