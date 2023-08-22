Want to try out roller derby? Learn the fundamentals of skating and derby with the Savannah Derby Devils

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Have you ever wanted to learn how to roller skate?

Well, now you can learn from the pros at the Savannah Derby Devils’ skater boot camp.

Dates and times are the following:

Monday, August 21, 6:30-8:30pm

Tuesday, August 22, 7:30-9:30pm

Wednesday, August 23, 6:30-8:30pm

A $30 registration fee covers all three nights and includes skate and gear rental.

To register for the Savannah Derby Devils’ Roller Derby Boot Camp click here, or contact the Savannah Derby Devils at savannahdevilstc@gmail.com

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.