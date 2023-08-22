Sky Cams
‘We have something for everyone:’ JW Marriott Savannah hosts job fair for Plant Riverside location

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The JW Marriott Savannah hosted a job fair for their Plant Riverside location.

The job fair took place moist of the day, wrapping just about thirty minutes ago.

The JW Marriott Savannah says they were looking to fill upward of 60 positions in a variety of roles. The open positions range from culinary and housekeeping to engineering.

Chelsea Dickey, HR director says one of the great things about the career fair is the availability of positions in so many different fields.

“We have something for everyone which is really exciting. just because we have so many different outlets, and so many fields within those, there’s really something to interest many different people.”

Dickey says if you weren’t able to attend the event Tuesday, they are still looking for candidates. you can view and apply for open positions online.

‘We have something for everyone:’ JW Marriott Savannah hosts job fair for Plant Riverside location
