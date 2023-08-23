Sky Cams
1 person injured after shooting in Beaufort County

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort Police, Port Royal Police, and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that injured a 25-year-old Saint Helena Island man Wednesday.

This happened around 8:13 a.m.

Police say the Beaufort County Communications Center received calls regarding shots fired and a possible gunshot victim from two different locations.

The Beaufort Police Department was dispatched to 1294 Ribaut Road for a man who had been shot while the Port Royal Police Department was dispatched to Johnny Morral Circle for a call about a person who may have been shot in a vehicle.

When the Beaufort Police Department arrived at the Ribaut Road location, they found a man shot in his vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Port Royal Police located evidence of gunfire in the road on Johnny Morrall Circle but there were no victims located at that scene.

According to police, preliminary information indicates the man was shot on Johnny Morral Circle before driving his vehicle to the Ribaut Road location.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is working cooperatively with both agencies to investigate these events.

Anyone who may have information about these events is encouraged to contact SSgt. Duncan at 843-255-3418 or Crimestoppers of the Low County at 843-554-1111.

