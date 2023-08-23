Beaufort Co. begins $7.5 million project to help drainage problems in Shell Point

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Beaufort County has been allotted $7.5 million to help with flooding in Shell Point.

Tuesday night, the county presented an update on what drainage adjustments have been made and what else is on the way.

According to the county, Shell Point has been a trouble spot for flooding for decades. They have now started their first phase to help fix that problem.

“We want to make residents aware that we will have contractors in the area and in the county easement, to work on maintenance of the drainage ditches,” said Katie Herrera, assistant public works director.

Beaufort County has started its $7.5 million drainage efforts starting with the small stuff.

“They are draining the residential parts of shell point,” said Herrera.

Eight projects will be underway within the next 30 days. Those based on problem areas identified by the county’s most recent storm water study.

“These are the maintenance level efforts that we can go ahead and take care of now, as we are still master planning for larger preventative projects.”

Projects like pipe replacements and additional flap gates will provide an exit way for tide waters.

The county will be continuing to add bigger drainage projects as they get proposed and permitted.

